UPDATE: GOOD NEWS ! – The Miracle At Christmas – 5 Missing At Sea Found Alive
Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 – 1pm
UPDATE – Earlier the Reporter received a report from a Coast Guard source that the five missing persons had been found on Foreman’s Caye. We have since confirmed that this is not the case. The persons located on Foreman Caye were not the five persons reported missing. At this time, the search continues for the four adults and one child lost somewhere between Goff Caye and Water Caye.
Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 – 11am
“We are so happy with joy to report the good news, we are jumping out of our chairs” here at the REPORTER Online News Desk.
The Reporter has confirmed with the Coast Guard that the five persons missing at sea have been located, alive. We are told they were located at Foreman’s Caye, which is near to Goff Caye. Coast Guard medics are on the way to examine all persons to determine their state of health.
More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.
Earlier Today, Dec. 20th. 2019 –
The Reporter has been informed that the Coast Guard has launched a major search operation between Goff Caye and Water Caye, for four adults and a minor reported missing at sea. The Coast Guard got a distress call just after 2:00 this morning informing that the said vessel was taking in water and the occupants were in need of assistance. The Reporter was told that the Belize Defence Force will be conducting an aerial search of the general area and that mariners are advised to be on the lookout for a capsized white vessel and persons in the water.
