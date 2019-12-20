UPDATE – Earlier the Reporter received a report from a Coast Guard source that the five missing persons had been found on Foreman’s Caye. We have since confirmed that this is not the case. The persons located on Foreman Caye were not the five persons reported missing. At this time, the search continues for the four adults and one child lost somewhere between Goff Caye and Water Caye.

. . . . .

Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 – 11am

“We are so happy with joy to report the good news, we are jumping out of our chairs” here at the REPORTER Online News Desk.

The Reporter has confirmed with the Coast Guard that the five persons missing at sea have been located, alive. We are told they were located at Foreman’s Caye, which is near to Goff Caye. Coast Guard medics are on the way to examine all persons to determine their state of health.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.﻿