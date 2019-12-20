Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Did Jealousy Cause Vicious Murder?

Did Jealousy Cause Vicious Murder?
December 20
2019
Did Jealousy Cause Vicious Murder?

A Guatemalan labourer was hacked to death on Wednesday night at his home in Frank’s Eddy Village, Cayo, and the motive of the killing is jealousy, Police believe, over the attacker’s 17 year-old mistress who is also said to be the victim’s sister-in-law!

David Efrain Coc, 39, was inside his house on Dark Knight Road, some two miles off the George Price Highway sometime after 10:00 p.m., when his door was broken down and the prime suspect, who is also a Guatemalan and a farmer of the same village, attacked him.

Coc ran out of the house, but his attacker was accompanied by another man and both of them were armed with machetes, which Police say they used to hack Coc to death. He suffered chop wounds to the right side of the head and back, and his right arm was almost severed. He died at the scene.

Police say that the farmer and Coc have had a dispute since October over the same teen. Since then, the two men have reportedly had a few rifts, but none escalated to the point of drawing weapons until Wednesday night.
The two men are now on the run and Police are following a few leads as to where they might be heading.

