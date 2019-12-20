Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  • Was Shooting On Fresh Pond Road Random ? – Driver At KNMH Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 – A man from the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom is at the KHMH after he was shot multiple times last night. Around 9:20 Leslie...
  

Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl

Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl
December 20
17:49 2019
Print This Article

Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl

A man whose job was to uphold the law finds himself facing a minimum of 12 years imprisonment after he was convicted on Tuesday of sexual assault upon an eight year-old girl.

Darren Martinez, who was a Police Constable attached to Police Precinct 1 in Belize City up to the time of the incident in February of 2016, heard his guilty verdict some 2 hours and 23 minutes after a nine-member jury retired to deliberate his fate. Their verdict was unanimous.

Martinez’s defense attorney, Oswald Twist, asked the Court to grant Martinez bail until the trial judge, Justice Colin Williams is ready to hand down sentencing, but Justice Williams agreed with Crown Counsel Riis Cattouse’s objection that the penalty for such a conviction carries a prison term of a minimum of 12 years.

On January 28, 2020, Twist will present a mitigation plea, during which he will call people who know Martinez to attest that he has good qualities that the judge should consider when passing sentence.

The incident occurred on February 21, 2016 in Belize City. The girl, now 11, and her mother, gave evidence against Martinez in Court, accusing Martinez of fondling her.

Darren Martinez was in the news just last year again, when after his attorney got bail for him and he was set free until this trial, he was charged with Wounding of Vanessa Portillo. That incident allegedly happened on October 1, 2018, but he got off the hook when Portillo reportedly withdrew herself from the matter.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  • Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl A man whose job was to uphold the law finds himself facing a minimum of 12 years imprisonment after he...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.