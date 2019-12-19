Rotarian’s On A Mission To Clean-Up Plastics

December 2019 –

This Barrier on the Mopan River is collecting many pieces of floating plastics and other debris, which is cleaned-up after just 1 day. The effort is being done by Rotarian’s in Benque Viejo and shows how much plastic is polluting the river.

On Monday (December 16th. 2019) the Rotarians in Benque Viejo installed the first ever bio-barrier across the Mopan in the hope of cleaning the river of trash and improving the waterway’s health. The barrier, made by the Rotarians, measures approximately 300 feet in length and is made from readily available components.

The barrier has already corralled a large amount of plastic bottles and other floating debris, and the Rotarian’s plan on collecting it all later today.

