Thursday, Dec. 19th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that Mario Huezo, 32, was formally arrested and charged moments ago for the murders of his parents, Rafael and Nancy Huezo, in Orange Walk. Huezo was caught Tuesday on the Southern Highway near the Big Creek after Police put out an All Points Bulletin for him.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This