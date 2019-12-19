A man was chopped to death last night (Dec. 18th.) in Frank’s Eddy Village, Cayo.

The Reporter understands that David Efrain Coc, 39, a Guatemalan labourer suffered chops wounds to the right side of the head, his right arm which was almost amputated and another to the back, during a dispute with two men who reportedly invaded his house sometime after 10:00 last night.

One of the men, we’re told, had had a dispute with Coc two months ago. He and his accomplice are now at large.

