Son Of Minister Godwin Hulse Charged After Assault & Serious Gun Play

Wednesday, Dec. 18th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that Belmopan resident Kenzle Hulse, son of Minister Godwin Hulse, was charged today for Common Assault in the Belmopan Magistrate's Court. Hulse was accused of beating up a woman in Belmopan last night, choking her and hitting her in the face with his gun, and also of slapping her repeatedly. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, and evidence of wounds on the complainant, Hulse was still only charged for Common Assault. We are told his father, Minister Godwin Hulse, was present in the Courtroom.

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon Dec. 17th. Outside the residence of Nicole Usher, she is the mother of a 1 year old child that Kenzle Hulse is said to be the father.

Hulse was granted bail in the sum of four thousand dollars, and the court has placed some restrictions on him, which states that he is not to intimidate or interfere with the complainant, Nicole Usher.

In March of 2017 Kenzle Hulse was charged for a gun-play incident in which the complaint stated that he pistol whipped a man during an incident at a gas station in Belmopan. That case was nullified after the complainant did not show up in court and did not pursue the charges.

