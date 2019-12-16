Monday, Dec. 16th. 2019 – 4pm. UPDATE –

Authorities are seeking one suspect for questioning in relation to the murder of watch repairman Rafael Huezo and his wife Nancy, who were found dead on Monday inside their home on Stadium Street in Orange Walk Town.

The suspect is reported to be a close relative of the deceased and is believed to be in possession of their light green, 2010 KIA Soul vehicle, which bears Orange Walk license plates and has a dent on the front driver’s side. Police say that the Huezos were found in an advanced state of decomposition and Nancy had notable injuries to her hands. A post mortem examination is scheduled shortly.

Monday, Dec. 16th. 2019 – 11am. –

The bodies of elderly watch repairman Rafael Hueso and his wife Nancy are currently being removed from their home on Stadium Street in Orange Walk Town. Sources say the couple was found brutally murdered with multiple chop wounds to their bodies.

We are told that a vehicle belonging to Hueso is missing and have also been told that the Police are seeking a family member for questioning.

