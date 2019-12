UPDATE: Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Orange Walk Monday, Dec. 16th. 2019 – 4pm. UPDATE – Authorities are seeking one suspect for questioning in relation to the murder of watch repairman Rafael Huezo and his wife Nancy, who...

Another Drug Plane Landed, Wee Hours – This Morning Monday, Dec. 16th. 2019 – The Reporter has been reliably informed that Police are en-route to an area near Sarteneja in northern Belize where we are told another drug plane...

Cop Wanted For Theft Of Firearms: Police Issue Wanted Poster Sunday, Dec. 15th. 2019 – The Belize Police Department has launched both a criminal and internal investigation following the disappearance of three firearms from the Queen Street Police Station. On...