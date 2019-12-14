Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves

Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –

The Reporter has received this amateur video which shows angry villagers of Guinea Grass as they reportedly handed over two robbers they caught following an armed invasion of Zhen Zhen store in the village. Residents told the Reporter that the men were found hiding near the water reservoir. ADVERTISEMENTS http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Special-Event-Rentals-Belize-City.mp4

While multiple witnesses told the Reporter that two men were captured, Police sources say one man is detained with a gunshot wound to the leg, and two men are still at large.

Earlier Today 9am.

Police have detained one person from Ladyville and are seeking two other persons from Belize City after a robbery at a store in Guinea Grass last night. The proprietor of the store told Police that three armed men entered around 7:15 Last night,

Friday Dec. 13th.) and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping. Police reports are that they searched the area and apprehended one man, who was shot during the capture. But reports to this newspaper indicate that two of the robbers were captured and beaten by villagers who then handed them over to Police. We have confirmed that money, camouflage clothing, a bulletproof vest and a gun were recovered.

Video

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This