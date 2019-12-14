Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen

Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Belmopan resident Jahira Martinez, 16, who has been reported missing. Martinez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on December 13th, when she left her home on Uruguay Street.

The teenager was last seen wearing, blue jeans pants, a grey and white sweater, a pair of black slippers and a yellow school bag. She is of Hispanic descent, about 5ft in height and weighs about 150 lbs. Anyone with information that can assist in locating the teenager is asked to call 911.

