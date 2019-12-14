Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen

Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen
December 14
15:12 2019
Print This Article

Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen

Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Belmopan resident Jahira Martinez, 16, who has been reported missing. Martinez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on December 13th, when she left her home on Uruguay Street.

ADVERTISEMENTS

The teenager was last seen wearing, blue jeans pants, a grey and white sweater, a pair of black slippers and a yellow school bag. She is of Hispanic descent, about 5ft in height and weighs about 150 lbs. Anyone with information that can assist in locating the teenager is asked to call 911.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – The body retrieved this morning from the Crooked Tree Lagoon has been identified as that of...
  • Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Belmopan resident Jahira Martinez, 16, who has been reported missing....
  • DANGRIGA RESIDENT DIES IN RTA DANGRIGA RESIDENT DIES IN RTA Saturday, 14 December 2019 A road traffic accident between miles 12 and 13 on the Stann Creek Valley Road on Friday evening caused the death...
  • Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – The Reporter has received this amateur video which shows angry villagers of Guinea Grass...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.