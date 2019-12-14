Miss Jamaica Wins MISS WORLD Pageant In London

Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –

The people of Jamaica are dancing in the streets today because their girl has won the Miss World pageant. 23-year-old Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was crowned Miss World 2019 in London, England this evening (Saturday Dec. 14th.)

Toni-Ann Singh was born in Jamaica and is a psychology and women studies graduate of the Florida State University.

After the pageant she Tweeted:

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,”

