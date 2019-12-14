DANGRIGA RESIDENT DIES IN RTA

A road traffic accident between miles 12 and 13 on the Stann Creek Valley Road on Friday evening caused the death of one person and injuries to four others, including a small child.

The Reporter has learned that Dangriga resident Lydia Weller, 60, succumbed to internal injuries sustained on impact and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Southern Regional Hospital at 4:11 p.m. on December 13th.

Weller was travelling along with Beverly Flores and a child, 4, in a grey Toyota SUV, heading toward Dangriga Town when upon nearing a curve, Flores reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on into a white van which was travelling in the opposite direction, toward Belmopan.

The van was being driven from the direction of Dangriga Town towards Belmopan, by taxi-driver Aziz Ariola, 20, of Dangriga town, who was accompanied by Lorena Diego,30. Ariola and his passenger sustained minor injuries while Flores sustained a fracture and open wound to the left ankle. She was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.

