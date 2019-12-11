Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Stand-Your-Ground: Santa Cruz Villagers Protest New Water Board

December 11
14:18 2019
Wednesday, Dec. 12th. 2019 –

Chairman of Santa Cruz in Stann Creek West, Vincent Scott, told the Reporter this morning that the villagers have decided that they will not pay another water bill until their voices are heard.

According to Scott, the duly elected Village Council, after a public meeting, submitted a list of five names of persons the village wanted as Water Board members.

Last night the Ministry of Rural Development attempted to swear in a Water Board which included none of the people they suggested. After the villagers came together in protest, the appointment of the new Board was postponed.

