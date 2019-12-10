A Research Article, written by Deseree Arzu,

The Queen conch is a well-loved delicacy; an important part of Belizean culture that has been around for generations. So, for many Belizeans, Conch Soup, weekly lunch Golding’s quote above special at El Fogon Restaurant, is not something they imagine or think about happening, particularly in a small country of 360,000 inhabitants; especially since the symbolism of the quote refers to the destruction of a people’s way of life.

Continue reading this article in PDF format.

* * * *