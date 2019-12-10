Former Belmopan Mayor “Jacked” In Front Of Church

Tuesday, Dec. 10th. 2019 –

Former Belmopan Mayor Anthony Chanona was held up at gun point in front the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Belmopan last night, (Monday Dec. 9th.) He had just attended a church service and was leaving when he was approached by two Hispanic males.

“One of the men who was armed demanded money, but Chanona did not hand over anything, “and a struggled with the man who was holding a pistol was frightening”, Chanona said, and during the struggle he cried for help. The men then ran away.

Chanona later spoke with the media and said he would not advise anyone to do what he did, “it was an instinctive reaction that I wouldn’t suggest anyone to do, it they are confrunted with the same situation”.

Chanona says he plans to use his experience to address the crime issue in Belmopan.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This