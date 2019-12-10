Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Former Belmopan Mayor “Jacked” In Front Of Church

Former Belmopan Mayor “Jacked” In Front Of Church
December 10
09:25 2019
Print This Article

Former Belmopan Mayor “Jacked” In Front Of Church

Tuesday, Dec. 10th. 2019 –

Former Belmopan Mayor Anthony Chanona was held up at gun point in front the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Belmopan last night, (Monday Dec. 9th.) He had just attended a church service and was leaving when he was approached by two Hispanic males.

“One of the men who was armed demanded money, but Chanona did not hand over anything, “and a struggled with the man who was holding a pistol was frightening”, Chanona said, and during the struggle he cried for help. The men then ran away.

Chanona later spoke with the media and said he would not advise anyone to do what he did, “it was an instinctive reaction that I wouldn’t suggest anyone to do, it they are confrunted with the same situation”.

Chanona says he plans to use his experience to address the crime issue in Belmopan.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.