VIDEO: Shows Rough Police Actions: On Belize City Man
Monday, Dec. 9th. 2019 –
A Belize City mother is seeking answers after her son was assaulted by a cop while making a purchase at a restaurant on Faber’s Road on Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as Anthony George Tillett, who was choked from the rear and punched repeatedly to his stomach by an officer.
According to Tillett’s account, the cop arrived at the restaurant and asked him what he was looking at, to which he replied: “What happen, General, I can’t watch you then”? Which was when the officer told him to shut up. Tillett then reportedly told the officer that he was answering the question posed to him, which prompted the officer to assault him.
After the officers left, they returned moments later for Tillett, placed him in a police pickup and left. After about an hour, Tillett was released from custody without any charges. Tillett reportedly sustained injuries to his neck and stomach and has since sought medical attention. Authorities say that an internal investigation will be launched into the cop’s behavior.
What is unknown is what was actually being said (audio) by the victim or the police officer, or what happened before the confrontation.
