December 08
17:40 2019
Murdered Dangriga Woman Last Seen Two Nights Earlier

By Marion Ali – Sunday Dec. 8th. 2019 – –

We have gathered that Jasmin Francis Garcia, 36, whose body was discovered near a pier on Front Street in Dangriga Town early this morning was last seen alive on Friday night.
The body was found around 7:00 a.m., floating in the sea near the pier, very sparingly clad, and with obvious wounds on the top of the head and on the left side of the neck.

The victim, who lived in the Wagierale area in that municipality, was reportedly last seen in the Back-a-Town area around 9:00 on Friday night.

