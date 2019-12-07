Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Man Shot 3 Day Ago Dies From Gunshot Wounds By Marion Ali – Saturday, Dec. 7th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that Gerald Lamb, who was shot around 8:30 on Wednesday night, has died of...
  • Accident Near Haulover Bridge Accident Near Haulover Bridge By Marion Ali – Sat Dec. 7th. 2019 – There are reports of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and a bus near the Haulover...
  • Plane Found Was Reported Drug Plane – MAP BELOW Plane Found Was Reported Drug Plane – MAP BELOW Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – By Marion AliPolice sources have confirmed that a suspected burnt drug plane was discovered on an...
  • A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s...
  

GOB Taken to Court Over Re-Districting

GOB Taken to Court Over Re-Districting
December 07
15:01 2019
Print This Article

GOB Taken to Court Over Re-Districting

On-Tuesday, 03 December 2019

The Government has less than a year within which it is expected to call general elections, but two political organizations want the Elections and Boundaries Department to hold a boundary redistricting exercise before polling day. To get the government to adhere to Section 90 of the Constitution of Belize, they have retained the services of attorney Arthur Saldivar to get the Supreme Court’s intervention to force the government to carry out the exercise before Election Day, 2020.

The Belize Peace Movement and Vision Inspired by the People (VIP) feel that it is long past time for Belize to have electoral divisions or constituencies that are more equally spread out in the number of voters in each area than what they currently look like. For instance, there are over 7,000 voters in Stann Creek West, as opposed to fewer than half that number in the Mesopotamia area in Belize City – a huge disparity in numbers. Hence, what the parties are seeking, through the intervention of the Courts, is to have the Elections and Boundaries Department redefine the boundaries of each constituency with a view to making each similar in number of voters to the rest.

Saldivar told the Reporter on Monday that “the Constitution calls for equality – equal access, equal protection and equal representation; and insofar as you have a minority have its way over the majority who have no say, what we effectively have…is a system of political apartheid….we’ve already gone through a re-registration exercise and given that that exercise is now complete, the distribution of the electorate is disproportionate in more than 70 percent of the constituencies,” Saldivar indicated.

The attorney, who is also a former People’s United Party (PUP) Standard Bearer, explained that conducting a redistricting exercise will not cost any exorbitant amount of money, because most of the technical work was already done with the recent re-registration, the result of which he says shows – by the very numbers in the various constituencies – that there are hugely disproportionate constituencies in Belize.

Saldivar went on to point out that politicians in Belize City in particular, have been able to benefit from having the smallest constituencies while those with larger constituencies have a bigger challenge trying to meet the needs of their voters with the same amount of community vote allotted.

The applicants took their case on Monday morning before Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin and that application will be heard next Monday to determine whether the Court will allow for a full hearing on the matter. But when they meet again on Monday in Court, it might not be before Chief Justice Benjamin, who disclosed that he is on a Board with one of the litigants in the matter. He left the parties to decide whether they want another judge to preside over the matter, so as to eliminate the appearance of bias.

A redistricting can have two end results: it can either lead to having smaller constituencies merging as one, and the political parties losing their Standard Bearers in the areas that are eliminated, or it can mean that the larger constituencies are divided into smaller areas, creating more constituencies in which the parties can field additional candidates.

The last time a redistricting was conducted, it took the number of constituencies from 29 to 31, with the creation of the Cayo North East and the Belmopan constituencies.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • The Butane Price War & G.O.B’s New Legislation Thursday, 05 December 2019 On Wednesday, at a Special Sitting of the House of Representatives, the Government introduced legislation to institute a floor on the price that importers can charge...
  • Monuments Men Monuments Men By: Neri O. Briceño ‘International asset recovery is any effort by governments to repatriate the proceeds of corruption hidden in foreign jurisdictions. Such assets may include monies in...
  • Christmas Holiday Health Risks Christmas Holiday Health Risks By: Dr. Abigail Joseph Tis’ the season where any and everything is permissible; the only time of the year we allow ourselves to indulge, splurge and...
  • Editorial – Sunday Dec. 8th. 2019 The Caribbean Court of Justice has just jolted the justice system of Trinidad and Tobago by ruling that a land-owner cannot now recover legal rights to his land because he...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.