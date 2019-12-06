A James bus was held up and the conductor robbed of the company’s proceeds while the bus was on its last run in Punta Gorda on Wednesday night, Dec. 4th.

The James bus had departed Belize City and was dropping off passengers after reaching PG at approximately 9:00pm Wednesday night. When it stopped in front of Helpage Center on George Price Street to let off a passenger, a man wearing short pants, slippers and a yellow rain coat with the hood over his head reportedly forced his way inside the bus.