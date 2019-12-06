Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s...
  • Armed Robbery Of James Bus In Punta Gorda Armed Robbery Of James Bus In Punta Gorda Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – A James bus was held up and the conductor robbed of the company’s proceeds while the bus...
  • Elito Puc’s Body Found Near Belize-Guat. Border Elito Puc’s Body Found Near Belize-Guat. Border Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 – 4pm. The Reporter has confirmed that the body of retired teacher Elito Puc, 42, was found moments ago...
  • Roadway Shooting Leaves Man Near Death Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 – A man is listed in extremely critical condition after he was reportedly shot three times to the head and once to the chest last night....
  

A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize

A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize
December 06
13:52 2019
Print This Article

Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 –

The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s cultures, history, people and events for the benefit of tourists visiting Belize.

ADVERTISEMENT

The channel will be a default channel on all television sets in the various resort and hotel rooms for tourists to learn more about what our country has to offer and the various destinations and events they can attend while here.

The channel is already available on CCV’s channel 12, with the other stations coming on board within the next few days.

Introducing the channel are Minister of Tourism, Manuel Heredia; Audrey Wallace of Colour Blind Multimedia Productions which came up with the proposal; and Belize Tourism Board’s President, Sapa Budhrani and it’s Marketing and Industry Relations Director, Misty Michael.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s...
  • Armed Robbery Of James Bus In Punta Gorda Armed Robbery Of James Bus In Punta Gorda Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – A James bus was held up and the conductor robbed of the company’s proceeds while the bus...
  • Elito Puc’s Body Found Near Belize-Guat. Border Elito Puc’s Body Found Near Belize-Guat. Border Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 – 4pm. The Reporter has confirmed that the body of retired teacher Elito Puc, 42, was found moments ago...
  • Roadway Shooting Leaves Man Near Death Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 – A man is listed in extremely critical condition after he was reportedly shot three times to the head and once to the chest last night....
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.