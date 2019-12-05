Elito Puc’s Body Found Near Belize-Guat. Border

Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 – 4pm.

The Reporter has confirmed that the body of retired teacher Elito Puc, 42, was found moments ago near the Belize/Guatemala Border. We were told that because the discovery was made on the Belizean side of the Adjacency Zone, Belizean authorities will be taking over the case. ADVERTISEMENT https://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/westrack-vid.mp4

While there are reports that the body was found headless, family members say that they are still unaware of all the facts and are still processing this latest development. Puc went missing last week Thursday during a trip to Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This