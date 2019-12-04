Belize Traumatized & Terrorizes, Another Body Found – VIDEO BELOW

Wednesday, Dec. 4th. 2019 –

The people of Belize are traumatized and terrorized by yet another body found near the coastline. The victims of all of the recent bodies found this year, which has been approximately 12 people so far are local fishermen and or seamen. The Reporter has confirmed the discovery of a body floating near the Port of Belize pier. Police are currently on the scene.

From images we have been able to see, it appears that the hands of the badly decomposed body are tied behind the back. From those images it is also clear that there are what appear to be cement blocks tied to the feet and upper body.

Police recovered the decomposed body of a person from the water near the Port of Belize pier in Belize City. Police are now trying to identify the victim and have begun their investigation into this latest murder.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

