Today, in Belmopan, Justice Antoinette Moore will deliver her verdict. William Danny Mason, aka Rajesh Ouillet, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez and Ernest Castillo are all accused of the gruesome murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas in 2016. The Reporter will be there for the decision and will bring you live reports from the Court. Stay tuned.