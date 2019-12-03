Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

The Danny Mason Verdict Will Be Heard Today In Belmopan, A Gruesome Murder

December 03
08:06 2019
Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. 2019 –

Today, in Belmopan, Justice Antoinette Moore will deliver her verdict. William Danny Mason, aka Rajesh Ouillet, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez and Ernest Castillo are all accused of the gruesome murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas in 2016. The Reporter will be there for the decision and will bring you live reports from the Court. Stay tuned.

