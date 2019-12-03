The circumstances that led to the murder of Wendy Dardano are still unknown, and the motive or reason for the crime is still under investigation. What we know so far is that 50 year old Wendy Dardano worked at the Hopkins satellite clinic for the past 5 months, prior to her employment at the Hopkins clinic she worked as a nurse at the Dangriga poly-clinic.

Today, (Tuesday Dec. 3rd. 2019) Corozal resident Leroy Alexander Lorenzo, 28, was officially charged for the murder of his common-law wife, American national Wendy Dardano, 50. Lorenzo was detained on Saturday night at Dardano’s home in Hopkins Village after her body was found stuffed in a garbage bin outside of her home.

