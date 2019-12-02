Corozal Midnight Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead
December 02
09:05 2019
Monday, Dec. 2nd. 2019 – –
A man was killed at his home in Corozal just around 12:30am today. (Dec. 2nd) Police went to a home in Alta Mira where they found the body of Shaquile Michael Phillips on a sofa, with multiple gunshot wounds.
His father told Police that they were together until around midnight, and then he went inside, leaving Shaquile on a sofa on the veranda. Shortly after he heard about 8 gunshots and found his son dead.
