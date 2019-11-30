Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Police Top Brass Honor & Recognize Good Police Officers
November 30
13:49 2019
On Thursday the top-brass of the police department held a ceremony held at the Queen Street Police Station to honor several officers that have been protection and serving the public, and exemplary investigative police work.

Several police officers were given awards, they include Cpl. Cassandra O’Brien and PCs Lennox Castillo and Frederic Frazier received awards of recognition for their quick response and performance in the investigation of the Zheng Liu murder, while Cpl. Brizenio Chub was recognized for his bravery in the apprehension of the main suspect in the Jiovanni Lennan murder. According to ComPol Chester Williams, “while we move quickly to discipline officers who do wrong, we must move just as swiftly to recognize those who go above and beyond the call of duty.”

