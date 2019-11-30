Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Nurse Found In Garbage Can In Hopkins
November 30
15:57 2019
Saturday, Nov. 30th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that an American nurse was found dead in the southern village of Hopkins earlier today, (Saturday Nov. 30th.)

Police visited the home of 50yr. old Wendi Jane Dardano after a friend of the diseased said that she was not answering her phone. After a search of the home and property police reportedly found her body in a garbage bin.

We are told that she was in a relationship with a Belizean man and he has been taken into custody.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

