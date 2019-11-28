More Details About Wednesday’s Horrific Road Accident
Thursday, Nov. 28th. 2019 –
There are reports that a third tourist died while receiving treatment last night. We will withhold his identity until there is official confirmation. It would bring the total number of fatalities to seven.
The Reporter has been able to confirm the identities of the two tourists who died in the R.T.A. which claimed six lives on the George Price Highway. They are American nationals Jaqueline Abad, 53, and Sara Armijo, 51. They were part of a group of thirteen (13) tourists allegedly being shuttled by an independent tour operator, and taken off two cruise ships which were in Port.
All the tourists in the van were injured. The driver, Errol Belisle, 67, was killed by the impact. Three persons in the other vehicle involved, a Chevy SUV, died. They have been identified as Belmopan resident Lourdes Wade, 45, retired Police officer, Edwardo Wade, 67, and Mayra Alcoser, 29. Sources say the SUV, driven by Lourdes Wade, was overtaking another vehicle when it slammed head on into the grey Dodge Van.
