November 27
10:12 2019
Two Men Invade Home With Babysitter & Toddler
Wednesday, Nov. 27th. 2019 –
Belize City Police are looking for two men who invaded a home in the Belama Phase 1 area yesterday. A babysitter told Police that two men entered through the back door of the home around midday, tied her up and ransacked the home.
The men then made off with some jewelry, a small amount of money in two piggy banks and other miscellaneous items.
The babysitter was assisted by a neighbor who heard her cries for help after the men left the home. Neither the babysitter nor the child she was caring for were harmed.
