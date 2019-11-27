Traffic Accident On The George Price Hwy. – Several Fatalities

Wednesday, Nov. 27th. 2019 –

There are reports of a traffic accident involving two vehicles just outside Hattieville on the George Price Highway. We are receiving news that several persons have been badly injured, but have not received official confirmation at this time. We’ll keep following this story and will provide details as we get them.

There are reports that the fire truck and ambulances are having trouble reaching the scene of the accident on the George Price Highway, because of traffic backed up on both sides. There have been calls for any medical personnel caught in traffic to offer assistance with the injured persons if they can. The Reporter has received reports of multiple fatalities, but we are awaiting official confirmation. ADVERTISEMENT https://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/westrack-vid.mp4

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

