New Chief At Belize Coast Guard

The Belize Coast Guard Service today changed command from Rear Admiral John Borland to Captain Elton Bennett. The handing over ceremony happened earlier today at the Coast Guard’s headquarters near mile 4 off the George Price Highway in Belize City and in tandem with the Coast Guard’s 14th anniversary.

Commandant Bennett shared with the media that chief among his priority list of goals is to enhance the Coast Guard's operational competence at sea, which will entail for the Coast Guard to conduct its own prosecutions in the cases of maritime offenses that go before the Court. Rear Admiral Borland served for 10 years and will move on to assume other duties in the Ministry of National Security.

Meanwhile, over 100 new members also became full-time Coast Guardsmen after they graduated today.

The full report of these events will be in this Friday’s edition of the Reporter newspaper.