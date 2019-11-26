Revero Street Shooting – 14yr. Old Injured
A 14-year-old female minor from Rivero Street in Belize City was shot on Monday night at her home, while sleeping in her bed.
The Reporter has learned that Trishell Tillett is admitted at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a stable condition due to a bullet wound to her body. Tillett reported that around 10:45 last night she was asleep when she heard gunshots outside her home and realized that she had been shot.
