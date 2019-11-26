Yesterday a photo of a boat was presented to the REPORTER with the caveat (suggesting) that it was the boat of the 3 males, (2 fishermen and 1 minor) that was reported missing on Saturday, November 23rd. We consulted with several seamen who all commented that the boat in the photo was under water much longer than 4 days. On the caption of the photo we indicated those comments and felt similarly.

Today, that investigative journalism work paid off with the knowledge that the boat in the photo is not the vessel of the messing fishermen of Saturday Nov. 23rd.

The Reporter has confirmed with multiple sources that the bullet-riddled vessel which was found yesterday afternoon, semi-submerged near Drowned Caye is the second of two vessels belonging to Evan Neal.

Neal mysteriously disappeared nearly a year ago from his fishing camp on Mapp Caye. Up to date, despite intensive searches Neal and his employee, Anthony Reneau remain missing.

In March of this year, one of Neal’s vessels, SHANNON, was found hidden in some mangroves on Mapp Caye. Yesterday’s discovery of the PIN is the first lead that authorities have managed to secure in months. Neal’s family says that they are relieved by the news and believe that they are one step closer to closure. It was first suspected that the vessel was one which went missing last week Friday near Mapp Caye, three persons are still missing in that incident.

