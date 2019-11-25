Antelope Street Shootings Have Neighbors On Edge

Monday, November 25th. 2019 –

The home of Marvin Martin came under fire last night, leaving his girfriend and their daughter injured in the process.

Reporter understands that Chantuse Martinez and Marvin were sitting near their gate on Antelope Street, when a man passed by and shot at them. Their one-year-old daughter, who was in the house, was grazed during the shooting.

Marvin and his daughter are said to be in stable condition but Chantuse is said to be critical. Later that night, residents in the area reported another shooting incident on Antelope Street. It is not yet known if both incidents are related.

