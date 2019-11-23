Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

False Intl. Media Rumor Claims Belize Is Stay-Over Country For Asylum Seekers

November 23
08:51 2019
Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 –

It has been brought to the attention of the Government of Belize that a news article is in circulation which states that the Trump Administration has identified Belize as a “safe third country” for immigrants trying to reach the United States. The article went on to state that the immigrants will remain in a “safe third country” for the duration of the processing of their asylum requests.

This news article is false. The Ministry with responsibility for Immigration and Refugees and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have no knowledge of any agreement for Belize to serve as a “safe third country” for migrants seeking asylum in the United States or of ongoing or concluded conversations in this regard.

The Government of Belize has consulted the International Organization for Migration, Belize Office which also confirms that it has no knowledge of any such an arrangement.

The preceding article is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

