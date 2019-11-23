Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Alarm & Concern For Missing Fishermen – Mapp Caye Area Again

November 23
17:01 2019
UPDATE BELOW

Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 – 5pm

Concerns are mounting for Belize City residents Sheldon Gibson 22, Elijah Usher and another unidentified individual after they went fishing in the vicinity of Mapp Caye on Friday and have not returned or contacted family members since.

Earlier today (Saturday, Nov. 23rd.) Gibson’s sister reported the men missing and told Police that the group departed Belize City on-board a white 18 feet fiberglass boat named Loriannie and were to return that same day

Readers may remember the horrific news of 5 missing fishermen back in June 2019, they were all found dead in various location just off the coast.

June Incident: Police Investigating Another Triple Homicide

UPDATE – UPDATE – UPDATE

Saturday, November 23rd. 2019 – 6.30pm

Update: The Reporter has confirmed that a patrol consisting of members of the Belize Coast Guard and the Crimes Investigation Branch has just concluded an all-day search in the vicinity of Mapp Caye for the three missing fishermen.

We were told that the operation was fruitless and no clues of Sheldon Gibson, Elijah Usher and a third unidentified individual were detected. Other reports gathered is that there is an ongoing dispute between two main fishing groups in the Mapp Caye area. The Reporter will keep following the search for the missing men and will keep you posted.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

