Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Security Guard Shot Near Police Station

Security Guard Shot Near Police Station
November 22
08:28 2019
Print This Article

Security Guard Shot Near Police Station

Friday, November 22nd. 2019 –

A security guard from Hunter’s Lane in Belize City is in critical condition at the KHMH after he was shot Thursday evening, (Nov 21st), just down the street from the Queen Street Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Stephens, 25, was reportedly standing in front of a car wash on New Road just after 6:00pm Thursday evening when a gunman emerged from an alley and shot him twice – once to the head and once to the body. Sources say Stephens lost an eye, but is conscious at this time.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.