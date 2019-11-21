Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Public Astonishment – Collin Francis Get Bail

November 21
13:00 2019
Thursday, November 21st. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that Collin Francis, 28, is currently in the holding cell at the Courthouse in Belize City after he was granted bail in the sum of $8000 plus two sureties this morning.

Readers will remember that Francis was in a cell at the Queen Street Police Station when he beat Nestor Vasquez to death. He was never charged for the death of Vasquez, but rather for the Attempted Murder of Nurse Augustina Elijio, who he had stabbed at the Port Loyola Health Center.

