Garifuna Settlement Day Official Ceremony 2019
Garifuna Settlement Day Official Ceremony 2019
In the year 1832 a group of Garinagu, also known as the Garifuna people arrived on the southern shores of Belize, which is now known as the Stann Creek and Toledo Districts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
By small boats and schooner they made there way across the dangerous waves of the Caribbean sea form the island of St. Vincent. The group was led by an ambitious man named Alejo Beni, and they settled in the southern districts of Stann Creek and Toledo, in many villages and town in that region you will see the descendants of the unique and resilient people that have distinct African features but are native to the western hemisphere.
The celebration of that arrival and settlement of the Garifuna people, primarily in the town of Dangriga is observed every year on November 19th., which was declared a national holiday in 1975, but was not truly observed until 1977 in the entire country of Belize.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This