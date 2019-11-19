Tuesday, November 19th. 2019 –

The celebrations of Garifuna Settlement Day in the south has been interrupted by the murder of a young-man who by all indications had a promising future.

The victim has been identified as Jahvin Wagner. Sources say he was shot in the head by a lone gunman in the Harlem area of Dangriga.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

