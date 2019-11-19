Monday, November 18th. 2019 –

The work of some people is a reminder to all of us that the world still has a lot more-good-than-bad in the hearts and minds in our community and our global village. Sometime if you look closer we may realize that without the kind work of some people and organizations, our community would appear to be a little cold, mean, harsh place. But it’s not !. 90 Year old Kathleen Jones

The Ladyville community, led by the Seventh Day Adventist church members and the Tubal Technical High School, have teamed up to build a new wooden home for elderly Ladyville resident, Kathleen Jones.

The 90 year-old woman, who lives alone and is partially blind and deaf, has been living in a small one-flat wooden structure since 1942 and had become unsafe for occupation after woodlice invaded the old structure. The new house, which is currently under construction, is expected to be complete in time for Christmas.

