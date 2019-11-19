Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Young-Man Murdered In Dangriga Tuesday, November 19th. 2019 – The celebrations of Garifuna Settlement Day in the south has been interrupted by the murder of a young-man who by all indications had a promising...
  • Midday Traffic Accident, ‘Russell Arnold’ Fatally Injured Monday, November 18th. 2019 – A mid-day traffic accident near the junction of Central American Blvd. and Caesar Ridge Road has claimed the life of a man riding his bicycle....
  • Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Jiovanni Lennan Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Jiovanni Lennan Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –By Marion Ali – – Denver Bevans, 18, a fisherman was arrested and charged on Saturday for the...
  • Deliveryman Shot In Belize City Deliveryman Shot In Belize City Sunday, November 17th. 2019 — By Marion Ali – – Delivery man, Issa Nunez, 37, of Curl Thompson Street, Belize City is in a stable...
  

Good News & Good Deeds Get Applause From The Reporter Newspaper

Good News & Good Deeds Get Applause From The Reporter Newspaper
November 19
08:54 2019
Print This Article

Monday, November 18th. 2019 –

The work of some people is a reminder to all of us that the world still has a lot more-good-than-bad in the hearts and minds in our community and our global village. Sometime if you look closer we may realize that without the kind work of some people and organizations, our community would appear to be a little cold, mean, harsh place. But it’s not !.

90 Year old Kathleen Jones

The Ladyville community, led by the Seventh Day Adventist church members and the Tubal Technical High School, have teamed up to build a new wooden home for elderly Ladyville resident, Kathleen Jones.

The 90 year-old woman, who lives alone and is partially blind and deaf, has been living in a small one-flat wooden structure since 1942 and had become unsafe for occupation after woodlice invaded the old structure. The new house, which is currently under construction, is expected to be complete in time for Christmas.

The full story will be in Friday’s edition of the Reporter newspaper.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.