Midday Traffic Accident, ‘Russell Arnold’ Fatally Injured
November 18
14:40 2019
Monday, November 18th. 2019 –
A mid-day traffic accident near the junction of Central American Blvd. and Caesar Ridge Road has claimed the life of a man riding his bicycle. The victim has been identified as handyman Russell Arnold.
Arnold was riding his bicycle from off CA Boulevard and was turning right toward the Port compound when he was hit by the truck, allegedly coming from the depot on Caesar Ridge Road. Arnold was killed instantly.
