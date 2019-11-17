Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Young-Man Murdered In Dangriga Tuesday, November 19th. 2019 – The celebrations of Garifuna Settlement Day in the south has been interrupted by the murder of a young-man who by all indications had a promising...
  • Midday Traffic Accident, ‘Russell Arnold’ Fatally Injured Monday, November 18th. 2019 – A mid-day traffic accident near the junction of Central American Blvd. and Caesar Ridge Road has claimed the life of a man riding his bicycle....
  • Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Jiovanni Lennan Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Jiovanni Lennan Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –By Marion Ali – – Denver Bevans, 18, a fisherman was arrested and charged on Saturday for the...
  • Deliveryman Shot In Belize City Deliveryman Shot In Belize City Sunday, November 17th. 2019 — By Marion Ali – – Delivery man, Issa Nunez, 37, of Curl Thompson Street, Belize City is in a stable...
  

Proposal Made for Fewer Bullets for Gun-holders

Proposal Made for Fewer Bullets for Gun-holders
November 17
18:34 2019
Print This Article

Proposal Made for Fewer Bullets for Gun-holders

Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –
By Marion Ali – –

Persons who hold gun licenses may very likely not be allowed to legally purchase as many bullets as before. This comes as a result of a new proposal which the Ministry of National Security has made for amendments to the Firearms Act.

The Ministry says that along with the Commissioner of Police, it will continue to seek ways to improve the accountability of license holders and gun dealers.

Anyone who wants to make comments and recommendations on the matter can direct them to the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Security Colonel (Ret’d) George Lovell via e-mail ceo@homeaffairs.gov.bz or phone number 822-2817.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.