Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Jiovanni Lennan
November 17
16:43 2019
Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –
By Marion Ali – –
Denver Bevans, 18, a fisherman was arrested and charged on Saturday for the murder of firefighter, Jiovanni Lennan.
Lennan was shot multiple times as he came out his girlfriend’s house on Welch Street on Thursday night. He died at the scene. Police apprehended Bevans shortly after on the Rogers’ Stadium compound.
The Reporter has learned that Lennan had reportedly received threats on his life.
