Orange Walk Salesman Targeted in Old Capital

Sunday, November 17th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali – –

A salesman of the Orange Walk District narrowly escaped injury when his delivery truck was shot at on Saturday evening in Belize City.

Jesus Cuellar, 25, who resides on Delta Street in Orange Walk was reportedly delivering ice at New Hope Store on Baymen Avenue in Belize City around 5:20 p.m., when a youth arrived on a motorcycle and fired several shots.

Police have reportedly recovered several expended shells from the street. Two delivery trucks that were parked at the location received several bullet holes.

