Broad Daylight Home Invasion!

Saturday, November 16th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali – –

Two women are receiving treatment and are in stable condition at the KHMH after they were attacked and wounded yesterday afternoon in a home invasion in Belize City.

The incident at #36 Rio Grande Crescent sometime around 1:30 p.m., left Elvia Cal, 37, and Maria Pinto, 42, with stab wounds.

Cal, a businesswoman, and Pinto, a vendor, had reportedly just arrived at home when three persons entered the residence. One of the attackers, who was armed with what looked like a gun, demanded money. But the women put up a fight, during which time they were stabbed, presumably by another attacker who had a knife. The robbers escaped with a bag which contained money.

Police are investigating the incident.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This