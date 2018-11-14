THE REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.00am. Nov 14th. 2018, –



Five persons, one of them 14 years old, have been detained for questioning in the murder of Cyril Jones, 37 on Tuesday night.

Jones was at home in the San Pedrito Area with his wife and children just after 7:00pm when they heard a whistle from outside the door. Jones allegedly went to look outside and that’s when he was shot to the face.

THE REPORTER: News Staff, – Nov 13th. 2018

There are reports of a murder a short while ago in San Pedro. The victim, reportedly shot to death, is a resident of the San Pedrito area.

He has been identified as Cyril Jones, 37, who was at his residence when he was killed by a gunman who allegedly arrived on a motorcycle. Policemen are currently still at the scene. We’ll have more information as we get it.

