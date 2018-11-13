THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

There are reports of a murder a short while ago in San Pedro. The victim, reportedly shot to death, is a resident of the San Pedrito area.

He has been identified as Cyril Jones, 37, who was at his residence when he was killed by a gunman who allegedly arrived on a motorcycle. Policemen are currently still at the scene. We’ll have more information as we get it.

