SEVERAL ARMED MEN ESCAPE FROM POLICE AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE

November 12
07:40 2018
Police are reporting that six heavily armed men escaped detention yesterday after a high speed chase on the Coastal Road. Acting on information received of armed men on the Coastal Road, at around midday Sunday Dangriga Police responded and saw a dark tinted blue Ford Explorer which sped off.

The Police team chased them to the seaside near the White Ridge area, and that is where the men fled the vehicle. Police called for BSAG and SPU backup, but the men got away. Police were able to retrieve one M4 Carbine and 47 live rounds from the area.

